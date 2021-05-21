Under-construction tunnel collapses in Kullu; 5 trapped

At least five trapped as under-construction tunnel collapses in Himachal's Kullu

The incident took place at Pancha Nullah near Garsa Bhuntar

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • May 21 2021, 20:58 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 20:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

At least five labourers were trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Pancha Nullah near Garsa Bhuntar after which rescue teams were rushed there, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Two ambulances have also been sent to the spot and further details are awaited, said the SP. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Himachal Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

 