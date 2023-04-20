Atiq Ahmed gang member arrested

An alleged member of the Atiq Ahmed gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, has been arrested, police said.

Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, was arrested by the Kareli police on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Also Read: Killing of Atiq Ahmed, brother: 5 cops suspended for negligence

Kalia was considered the right hand of Atiq's wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding.

A number of criminal cases, including attempt to murder and under the Arms Act are pending against Kalia at the Kareli police station, it said.