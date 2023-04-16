Atiq Ahmed murder: What we know about the killers

Atiq Ahmed murder: What we know about the killers so far

The assailants posed as journalists and pulled their rifles as reporters surrounded Atiq and his brother, even as a dozen police personnel were escorting the duo

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 16 2023, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 12:41 ist
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, April 15, 2023. Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants while being taken for the medical. Credit: PTI Photo

The three men who shot gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (60) and his brother Ashraf at point-blank range were arrested on the spot by Prayagraj Police on the night of April 15. Here is what we know about them so far:

The men posed as journalists and pulled their rifles as reporters surrounded Atiq and his brother, even as a dozen police personnel were escorting the duo to a medical college in Prayagraj for a routine checkup. A police officer said that the three assailants joined the group of media persons trying to get sound bites from Ahmed and Ashraf, and therefore could not be identified as threats. As per the FIR, one of the shooters, posing as a journalist, dropped his mic and camera and picked up his pistol to shoot at the duo.

A policeman is reported to have been injured in the incident as a bullet hit his arm. A journalist was also reportedly injured after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting. One of the accused is reported as being shot in his accomplice’s cross-firing.

Also Read | Killing of Atiq Ahmad as heinous as Umesh Pal murder case: Mayawati

The three detained have been identified as Arun Maurya, Lavlesh Tiwari and Sunny Singh, India Today reported.

None of the assailants hail from Prayagraj: they are residents of Banda, Hamirpur and Kasganj districts, although specifics are awaited. The accused are understood to have stayed for two days in a hotel in Prayagraj, where police have since carried out searches. All three shooters are reported as having committed offences in the past and have cases registered against them.

Also Read | Yogi announces 3-member judicial panel to probe killing of Atiq Ahmed

Lavlesh Tiwari's mother, Asha, was quoted saying, "Pata nahi uske naseeb mein kya likha tha" (I don’t know what was written in his destiny). News Agency ANI interviewed her in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Pintu Singh, brother of Sunny Singh, told the agency in UP's Hamirpur district that he was not aware of his brother's involvement in yesterday's shooting and that Sunny "did not do anything for a living".

 

