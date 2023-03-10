Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj take charge of their depts

Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj take charge of their departments

Atishi will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departments, while Bharadwaj will look after health, urban development, water and industries

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 15:32 ist
AAP's Atishi (left) and Saurabh Bharadwaj (right). Credit: PTI Photos

Newly inducted Delhi government ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi took charge of their departments on Friday.

They were administered oath by Delhi LG V K Saxena on Thursday.

Atishi will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departments, while Bharadwaj will look after health, urban development, water and industries.

Following the resignations of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and minister Satyendar Jain, both currently in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases, respectively, two Cabinet berths had fallen vacant.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He is in judicial custody till March 20.

Jain, who is also in judicial custody, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged money laundering on May 30 last year.

