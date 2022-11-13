ATM containing Rs 10 lakh stolen in Udaipur

A State Bank of India's ATM was dismantled and taken away by some unidentified people in Udaipur district, police said on Sunday.

The machine had Rs 10 lakh in cash, according to the bank, police said.

The incident occurred Saturday late night in Dabok Police Station area where the 5-6 accused held a guard hostage and took away the ATM in a vehicle, SHO Chhel Singh said.

Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, he added.