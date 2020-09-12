ATM robbery bid foiled in Noida, one held after encounter with police

ATM robbery bid foiled in Noida, 1 held after encounter

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police thwarted an ATM loot bid early on Saturday and arrested a man after a gunfight, officials said.

Four men were at an ATM in Noida's Raipur village, under Expressway police station limits, around 4 am and trying to cut open the machine when a local police team confronted them, the officials said.

"Soon the men fled from the spot in their Hyundai Santro but later they were intercepted at the Pusta by more police personnel, including those from Sector 49 police station, after which a gunfight broke out," Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

"Three of them managed to escape taking refuge in the bushes, while one of them got surrounded by policemen and he opened fire on them, hoping to escape. He got injured in the retaliatory firing and was held," Singh said.

The accused was then taken to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.

According to police, the arrested man has been identified as Tahir Hussain, a native of Mewat in Haryana.

He and his partners have been involved in robberies at ATMs in the past also, they said.

An illegal firearm was seized from his possession, while a gas cutter and other equipment recovered from his car which has been impounded, the police said.

Additional DCP Singh said police have got the names and other details of Hussain's partners who escaped and searches have been launched to nab them. 

