Attacks aimed at crippling Kashmir's economy: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday said the spurt in terror attacks in Kashmir was aimed at crippling its economy.

The separatist-turned-mainstream leader said tourism and allied sectors in the valley were witnessing a steady growth after a long time, but inimical elements are hell-bent on destroying it.

"The violence in Kashmir is not only senseless and barbaric but also aimed at economically crippling the Kashmiri economy," Lone said in a statement.

"After a long time, business seems to have resumed in hotels and allied sectors. And the butchers seem to be hell-bent on destroying all that," he said.

Apparently referring to the attacks on migrant labourers as well as a Kashmiri Pandit in south Kashmir in the last two days, Lone said the targets were being chosen with the aim of scaring and chasing out people.

"Note the targets. The whole game plan seems to be to scare and to chase out. Whatever one's ideology may be, the least we can do is to understand the ideology of the other side and the strategy of the other side," he said.

Lone said an economically prosperous Kashmir was antithetical to those indulging in violence.

"There is an economic component in the strategy of those indulging in violence. It is clear that a rich Kashmiri, an economically prosperous Kashmir is antithetical to the strategy of these violent thugs. Let us hope we understand that," he said.

Terrorists carried out three attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leaving one CRPF personnel dead and four people, including two workers from Bihar and a Kashmiri Pandit, injured.

