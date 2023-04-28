Attari stadium at Indo-Pak border gets digital portrait of Mahatma Gandhi

A digital portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was installed at Attari open stadium at the Indo-Pak border here on Friday.
Dedicated to the central government’s 75th 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, the portrait has been prepared and digitised by author, heritage promoter and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, a former Additional Advocate General, Punjab.
Sanjay Gaur, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Border Security Force (BSF) acknowledged the innovative and dedicated efforts of Sandhu to have digitised the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi for Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari.
