Attari stadium at Indo-Pak border gets digital portrait of Mahatma Gandhi

A digital portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was installed at Attari open stadium at the Indo-Pak border here on Friday.

Dedicated to the central government’s 75th 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, the portrait has been prepared and digitised by author, heritage promoter and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, a former Additional Advocate General, Punjab.

Also Read: Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrations to go on for a year

Sanjay Gaur, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Border Security Force (BSF) acknowledged the innovative and dedicated efforts of Sandhu to have digitised the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi for Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari.