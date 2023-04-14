'Jumma-tul-Vida' prayers barred at Jamia Masjid in J&K

Authorities bar 'Jumma-tul-Vida' prayers at Jamia Masjid in J&K's Srinagar

Last month, the authorities disallowed 'Shab-e-Barat' congregational prayers at the mosque

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 14 2023, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 13:48 ist
Jamia Masjid. Credit: PTI Photo

The local authorities disallowed the congregational prayer on 'Jumma-tul-Vida' -- marking the last Friday of Ramzan -- at the Jamia Masjid here, the grand mosque's managing body said.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid -- the managing body of the mosque located in the city's Nowhatta area -- said in a statement that the district magistrate and police officials visited the shrine on Friday morning and asked the management to lock the gates as "the administration had decided that 'Jumma-tul-Vida' prayers will not be allowed at the mosque".

"The Auqaf strongly resents this move of the authorities causing great distress to lakhs of Muslims, who traditionally come from all parts of the Valley to offer prayers on the last and greatly blessed Friday of Ramzan in Jamia Masjid where offering prayers on (the) last Friday has great significance," the statement said.

Last month, the authorities disallowed the 'Shab-e-Barat' congregational prayers at the mosque.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Srinagar
Jamia Masjid
Ramzan
India News
J&K

Related videos

What's Brewing

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

 