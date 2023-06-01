Authorities demolish shanties near Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Authorities here on Thursday demolished several shanties near central Delhi's Pragati Maidan as part of an anti-encroachment drive, officials said.

Security personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

The authorities have been conducting anti-encroachment drives across the national capital ahead of the G20 summit to be held in the city later this year.

Several shanties on Bhairon Marg near Pragati Maidan were removed, the officials said.

The locals, who lost their homes, refused to speak to reporters. They were seen sifting through the rubble to salvage their belongings.