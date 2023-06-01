Shanties demolished near Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Authorities demolish shanties near Delhi's Pragati Maidan

The authorities have been conducting anti-encroachment drives across the national capital ahead of the G20 summit to be held in the city later this year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 14:25 ist
Residents shift their belongings after an anti-encroachment drive near Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Authorities here on Thursday demolished several shanties near central Delhi's Pragati Maidan as part of an anti-encroachment drive, officials said.

Security personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

Wrestlers' protest: Security tightened at Delhi borders ahead of demonstrations called by farmers

The authorities have been conducting anti-encroachment drives across the national capital ahead of the G20 summit to be held in the city later this year.

Several shanties on Bhairon Marg near Pragati Maidan were removed, the officials said.

The locals, who lost their homes, refused to speak to reporters. They were seen sifting through the rubble to salvage their belongings.

