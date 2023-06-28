Authorities disallow Eid prayers at Eidgah Srinagar, again

Eid-ul-Azha or Bakr-Eid prayers have been disallowed once again this year at the historic Eidgah in Srinagar, the spot which witnessed frequent clashes and separatist rallies in the past.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid while announcing that authorities disallowed Eid prayers at the Eidgah ‘termed the decision as ‘unfortunate and condemnable’.

“Barring prayers at Eidgah is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. The decision has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims in the Valley and outside and is a poor reflection on the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Anjuman said in a statement.

The Anjuman also denounced the continued detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who traditionally delivers the Eid sermon at Eidgah before prayers

“Despite appeals by various religious, political, social organizations, and civil society regarding his release, he is continuously being detained, which is extremely sad and disturbing,” it added.

Some people termed the prohibition an “interference” in religious matters of the region, while others said it “exposes” the administration’s claim that the situation has been peaceful in Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation.

“Why administration feel threatened if Eid prayers are held at Eidgah? Is Eid prayer a threat to peace?” asked an elderly man from old city Nowhatta, identifying as Mohammad Shaban Dar.

For the past several years, authorities have disallowed Eid prayers on one or the other pretext. In 2010, violence rocked Srinagar after Eid prayers were held at the Eidgah with hundreds of protesters pelting stones and clashing with the police.