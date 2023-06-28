Authorities disallow Eid prayers at Eidgah Srinagar, again

Authorities disallow Eid prayers at Eidgah Srinagar

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS,
  • Jun 28 2023, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 17:22 ist
Srinagar: Devotees offer 'zuhr' prayers during the Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamadani at his shrine, popularly known as Shah-e-Hamadan, in Srinagar, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Eid-ul-Azha or Bakr-Eid prayers have been disallowed once again this year at the historic Eidgah in Srinagar, the spot which witnessed frequent clashes and separatist rallies in the past.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid while announcing that authorities disallowed Eid prayers at the Eidgah ‘termed the decision as ‘unfortunate and condemnable’.

“Barring prayers at Eidgah is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. The decision has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims in the Valley and outside and is a poor reflection on the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Anjuman said in a statement.

Also Read | Don't share pics of slaughtered animals on social media on Eid: Jamiat's advisory to Muslims

“Despite appeals by various religious, political, social organizations, and civil society regarding his release, he is continuously being detained, which is extremely sad and disturbing,” it added.

Some people termed the prohibition an “interference” in religious matters of the region, while others said it “exposes” the administration’s claim that the situation has been peaceful in Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation.

 “Why administration feel threatened if Eid prayers are held at Eidgah? Is Eid prayer a threat to peace?” asked an elderly man from old city Nowhatta, identifying as Mohammad Shaban Dar.

For the past several years, authorities have disallowed Eid prayers on one or the other pretext. In 2010, violence rocked Srinagar after Eid prayers were held at the Eidgah with hundreds of protesters pelting stones and clashing with the police.

