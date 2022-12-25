Authorities raze house of man held for assaulting girl on camera in Madhya Pradesh

The house of the man, who was seen violently assaulting a girl in a video that went viral, has been bulldozed, according to the police.

The accused, Pankaj Tripathi, a 24-year-old, who made a living from driving, was seen brutally thrashing a 19-year-old after she refused to marry him.

According to reports, the two, from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, were in a relationship for several years.

The woman's refusal to marry made Tripathi furious and he thrashed her and left lying unconscious on the roadside.

The viral video showed the couple walking while holding hands and suddenly the man slaps the woman, grabs her hair, and slams her into the ground head-first. He did not stop here, and mercilessly kicked her with full force in the face and all over her body, till she fell unconscious and then left the spot.

Some passersby noticed the woman lying unconscious and informed the family. The victim's family did lodge a police complaint, but only after did the video surface on social media, did the police take cognizance in the matter and swing into action.

The police arrested the 24-year-old on Sunday, from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police had registered a case against the accused after a video of the attack, which took place earlier this week, and the police station in-charge has also been suspended for dereliction of duty.

The 19-year-old victim has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the accused man's driving license has been cancelled. Anyone who commits atrocities on women in Madhya Pradesh will not be spared, Chouhan tweeted. In a video of the incident, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her. The man initially gets irritated and then proceeds to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face and keeps attacking the victim even after she faints.

The victim had come to the police station to inform about the incident, but she refused to lodge a complaint. The accused was detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released, an official had said earlier. However, when a video of the attack surfaced, the police registered a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 366 (abduction) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.

(With agency inputs)