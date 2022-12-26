Authorities raze house of man held for assaulting girl on camera in Madhya Pradesh

The house of the man who was seen violently assaulting a girl in a viral video was bulldozed by the police.

The accused, 24-year-old Pankaj Tripathi from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, who was a driver, was seen brutally thrashing a 19-year-old after she refused to marry him.

According to reports, the two were in a relationship for several years.

The woman's refusal to marry made Tripathi furious and he thrashed her and left her lying unconscious on the roadside.

In the viral video, Pankaj was holding hands with the woman, and is seen suddenly slapping the woman, grabbing her hair, and slamming her into the ground head-first. He did not stop there; he mercilessly kicked her with full force in the face and all over her body, till she fell unconscious, and then he left.

Some passersby noticed the woman lying unconscious and informed the family. The victim's family did lodge a police complaint. But the police only took cognisance of the matter after the video surfaced on social media.

The police arrested the 24-year-old on Sunday from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

The 19-year-old victim has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the accused man's driving license has been cancelled. Anyone who commits atrocities on women in Madhya Pradesh will not be spared, Chouhan tweeted.

The victim had come to the police station to inform about the incident, but she refused to lodge a complaint. The accused was detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released, an official had said earlier. However, when a video of the attack surfaced, the police registered a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 366 (abduction) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.

(With agency inputs)