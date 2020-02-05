Officials revoke gun licence of violent CAA protesters

Authorities revoking gun licence of violent anti-CAA protesters

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Feb 05 2020, 11:12am ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 11:12am ist
Credit: iStock image

Authorities have initiated the process to cancel the gun licence of five people allegedly involved in the violent protest against the new citizenship law in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Wednesday.

They said they have identified the five people and their gun licence will be cancelled.

More than 250 people have been booked in connection with the violent protest on December 20.

A special investigation team is probing the cases against the protesters for indulging in arson and causing damage to public property.

Muzaffarnagar
Citizenship Act
gun licence
