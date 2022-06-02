Authorities stop fleeing Kashmiri Pandits along Srinagar-Jammu highway

Despite assurances of security and postings at ‘safer locations’ by the administration, migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees on Thursday were seen fleeing from the Valley with their families towards Jammu.

However, reports said, the fleeing Kashmiri Pandit employees and their families were being stopped at several police checkpoints on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. “Even our family members are not being allowed to move together out of transit camps as authorities think we may leave Kashmir,” said Ashwani Sadhu, an engineer working in a government department.

Another Kashmiri Pandit employee said at the special checkpoints on the highway, policemen were checking identity proofs of people and if they are found to be Pandits, they were sent back to transit camps.

Authorities also confined Kashmiri Pandits to their transit camps after the community members threatened mass migration in the wake of targeted killings, reports said. A strict vigil was being kept on transit accommodations of Kashmiri Pandits in Sheikhpora in Budgam, Vesu in Kulgam and other areas of the Valley.

In Indra Nagar locality of Srinagar where Kashmiri Pandit employees live in residential houses and hotels acquired by the government, concertina wires and barricades were laid to prevent them from leaving the area, reports added

Posting a picture of a police vehicle blocking the road leading to the Indira Nagar locality, one Shweta Bhat tweeted: “This is real Kashmir..Actually HELL..And this is our FAILED Govt.,Just trying to Hide their failure.. Indra Nagar area sealed for people to move to Jammu (sic).”