Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

The area has already been notified as a 'Red Zone' and is restricted for any movement, he said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 04 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 14:41 ist
There is a possibility of avalanche in the state in the next 24 hours, the Disaster Management Department has given instructions to remain alert. Credit: IANS Photo

An avalanche hit the upper areas of the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

No loss of life has been reported yet, they said.

"The avalanche has occurred in Affarwat Gulmarg today morning. So far, no reports of any loss," a police official said.

The area has already been notified as a "Red Zone" and is restricted for any movement, he said.

Tourists are advised not to venture into the area and cooperate with police, the official said.

On Wednesday, a massive avalanche in the area killed two Polish tourists.

Jammu and Kashmir
Avalanche
India News

