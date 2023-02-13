Uttarakhand: Avalanche occurs near hydel project

Avalanche occurs near Vishnuprayag hydel project in Uttarakhand; no casualty

There was no damage to life and property, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said

PTI
PTI, Gopeshwar ,
  • Feb 13 2023, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 20:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

An avalanche occurred on a hill slope near the Vishnuprayag hydro electric project in Uttarakhand Sunday evening, officials said.

There was no damage to life and property, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said on Monday, adding that such avalanches are normal in the Himalayas.

A mass of snow slid down the mountainside close to the 420 MW hydel project's barrage site following the avalanche.

The barrage is close to the Badrinath National Highway and a few hundred metres down the Khiron river, which is considered one of the most dangerous tributaries of the Alaknanda river.

PTI CORR ALM SRY SRY

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttarakhand
Hydel project
Avalanche

What's Brewing

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 