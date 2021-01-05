Avalanche warnings issued for higher reaches of J&K

People living in these avalanche-prone areas have been advised not to venture out to avoid loss of lives

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  Jan 05 2021
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 21:07 ist
People walk past stranded vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway during heavy snowfall, at Qazigund in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (DMA) issued fresh medium and low-level avalanche warnings for the higher reaches of the avalanche-prone areas in the Union Territory on Tuesday.

An official spokesperson said a medium-level avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, besides the Waltengu Nad, south and north portals of the Jawahar Tunnel, Verinag, Kapran, Chowkibal-NC Pass, Gurez, Dawar and Neeru areas.

"Similarly, a low-level avalanche warning has been issued for the upper reaches of Udhampur, Baramulla,  Ganderbal, Sonamarg-Zojila, Z-Gali-Kalaroose, Kanzalwan, Tangmarg and Gulmarg," he added.

People living in these avalanche-prone areas have been advised not to venture out to avoid loss of lives, the spokesperson said. 

