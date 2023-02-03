Avalanches block flow of in Kashmir

Avalanches block flow of River Kishanganga in Kashmir

An official said that teams have already been sent to the region and are evaluating the situation for more information

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Feb 03 2023, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 21:12 ist

Three villages in the Tulail region of Gurez along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district were hit by avalanches blocking the water flow of river Kishanganga and also disrupting water supply to some areas on Friday.

Officials said that snow avalanches struck Wizirthal and Neeru villages of Tulail, blocking the flow of river Kishanganga. Another avalanche at Gugran, Tulail also disrupted the water supply to several habitations.

An official said that teams have already been sent to the region and are evaluating the situation for more information.

On January 27 similar avalanches had blocked the Kishanganga river which were later cleared by the authorities.

Authorities have advised people that until the weather improves, they should exercise caution and avoid going outside near Kishanganga, mountains, or avalanche-prone locations.

The Kishanganga river originates in Bandipora district  and flows through the Neelam district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and then merges with the river Jhelum near Muzaffarabad (capital of PoK).
 

