Avoid rushing to hospitals: Kejriwal says after Covid-19 meet

With healthcare services stretched in the national capital after a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said steps were being taken to increase hospital beds and urged people to avoid rushing to hospitals.

Kejriwal reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the national capital a day after new patients of the infectious disease crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the outbreak last year.

The Delhi government was planning to convert some government and private hospitals into dedicated Covid-19 facilities.

“Do not rush to hospitals unless necessary,” Kejriwal said after the review meeting.

He said the government was taking several steps to increase beds in government and private hospitals and urged people to cooperate with healthcare authorities.

“Please follow Covid protocol… Go and vaccinate if you are eligible,” Kejriwal said.

The government is alert and taking all necessary steps in view of the growing numbers of Covid-19 patients, officials said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government had added 5,000 more beds last week and would add more.

“At present, there are 5,525 beds in Delhi. 190 beds are occupied which amounts to 2 per cent. We have also requested the central government to increase beds to their current tally of 190,” Jain said.

Recently, the Delhi government had asked 115 private hospitals, registered for Covid-related treatment, to reserve at least 50 per cent of their total ICU and wards bed exclusively for Covid patients.

These hospitals have the liberty to reserve more beds than required, a government order said.

Another order directed medical superintendents, medical directors and directors of Covid hospitals to depute sufficient manpower and infrastructure in the holding or triage area with enough oxygen facility to avoid unnecessary wait for completing the admission procedure which may lead to increase in chance of spread of infection further.