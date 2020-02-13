Avoid scanning QR codes received from unknown persons: Haryana Police to public

Taking cognizance of the growing menace of cyber crime, the Haryana Police on Thursday issued an advisory warning people that scanning Quick Response (QR) codes sent by unknown persons can lead to stealing of funds from their bank accounts.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said cybercriminals send QR codes via emails and WhatsApp to hack bank accounts.

He said increasing usage of smart phones and multiple modes of payment through mobile apps and internet banking have created an enabling environment for cyber fraud.

"People must pay close attention to every detail of online payments to protect themselves from such scamsters," Virk said in a statement.

Explaining the modus operandi, he said first, these scamsters pose as buyers/sellers for second-hand goods online and then they send a QR code asking victims to scan it for ease of executing payment.

As soon as receivers scan the code, money gets deducted from their account.

Virk said people must avoid scanning QR codes sent by unknown persons and not respond to emails, WhatsApp and text messages from unknown addresses.

With alertness, everyone can help stop cyber scams and prevent innocent people from becoming the victim of cybercrime, he said.

The officer said the Haryana Police has also started the process of strengthening its network of cyber police stations.

At present, cyber police stations are functioning at Gurgaon and Panchkula.

"We will soon upgrade our network of cyber police stations to effectively deal with cyber criminals in the state," Virk added.