Ayali, Kairon appointed as SAD's senior vice-presidents

Ayali, Kairon appointed as senior vice-presidents of Shiromani Akali Dal

Badal had reconstituted the SAD's core committee last month and set up an advisory board

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 16 2022, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 07:42 ist
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal appointed MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and former Punjab minister Adeshpartap Singh Kairon, among others, as the party's office-bearers on Thursday.

Badal had reconstituted the SAD's core committee last month and set up an advisory board.

Dakha MLA Ayali had earlier sought the implementation of the recommendations of the Jhundan panel, which was formed to analyse the reasons for the party's drubbing in the Punjab Assembly polls held earlier in the year, and even spoken about changes in the SAD leadership.

According to a statement issued by the SAD, Badal appointed Kairon, Ayali, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, Sohan Singh Thandal, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Mantar Singh Brar, Jagbir Singh Brar, Gaganjeet Singh Barnala, Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal, Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan, Harish Rai Dhanda, among others, as senior vice presidents of the party.

Besides, 10 senior leaders, including Gobind Singh Longowal, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Manjit Singh, Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, Balbir Singh Bath, Ujagar Singh Badali and Harcharan Singh Golwaria, were appointed as members of the advisory board to the party president. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Punjab
Shiromani Akali Dal

What's Brewing

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

 