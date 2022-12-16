Ayali, Kairon appointed as senior vice-presidents of Shiromani Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal appointed MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and former Punjab minister Adeshpartap Singh Kairon, among others, as the party's office-bearers on Thursday.

Badal had reconstituted the SAD's core committee last month and set up an advisory board.

Dakha MLA Ayali had earlier sought the implementation of the recommendations of the Jhundan panel, which was formed to analyse the reasons for the party's drubbing in the Punjab Assembly polls held earlier in the year, and even spoken about changes in the SAD leadership.

According to a statement issued by the SAD, Badal appointed Kairon, Ayali, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, Sohan Singh Thandal, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Mantar Singh Brar, Jagbir Singh Brar, Gaganjeet Singh Barnala, Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal, Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan, Harish Rai Dhanda, among others, as senior vice presidents of the party.

Besides, 10 senior leaders, including Gobind Singh Longowal, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Manjit Singh, Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, Balbir Singh Bath, Ujagar Singh Badali and Harcharan Singh Golwaria, were appointed as members of the advisory board to the party president.