Ayodhya bans programmes on Ram Temple, Babri Masjid

The administration in Ayodhya has imposed a complete ban on religious or other programmes related to Ram Temple and Babri Mosque in the run-up to the supreme court verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits.

According to sources, no one would be allowed to undertake 'padyatra' (foot march), hold religious meetings or organise any other function related to Ram Temple and Babri Mosque.

''The use of banners and posters in this regard has also been banned,'' said a senior district official in Ayodhya on Saturday.

The administration has already extended the prohibitory orders till December 28.

Sources said that the residents of the temple town would not be allowed to stock stones, empty glass bottles and any other material that could adversely affect the law and order situation.

Sources also said that media debates on the issue would not be allowed without prior permission of the authorities. ''There often is heated exchanges between the rival parties....it can foment tension,'' the official said.

''We are keeping a close watch on the situation in the town...extra vigil is being maintained to ensure that there is no breach of peace,'' he added.

Senior district officials have also been holding meetings with the representatives of the two communities to seek their help in maintaining communal harmony.

Additional security personnel have been rushed to Ayodhya, sources said adding that such police officials, who had earlier served in Ayodhya, were also being deployed there.

The verdict in the case was expected before the chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retired on November 17.