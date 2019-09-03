Ayodhya case: SC notice to prof for letter to counsel

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to an 88-year-old professor from Tamil Nadu for allegedly sending a letter to senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, cursing him for representing the Muslims side in the Ayodhya dispute related to Babri Masjid and Ram Temple.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought a response from N Shanmugam within two weeks on a contempt petition filed by Dhavan.

The court, however, dispensed with the personal presence of the alleged contemnor.

The bench admitted the petition filed by Dhavan for consideration, as soon as it was called out.

Dhavan's counsel senior advocate Kapil Sibal could not even open his arguments.

In his petition, Dhavan sought contempt action against Shanmugam saying the letter threatened him with dire consequences.