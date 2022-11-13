Ayodhya mosque construction to begin from January next year

The construction of the proposed mosque, ''Masjid-e-Ayodhya'', to be built at Dhannipur village near Ayodhya is likely to start on January 26 next year.

According to an office bearer of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust, which would be overseeing the construction of the Mosque, all necessary formalities, including approval of the map and changing the land use, would be completed in the next few days.

''The Ayodhya Development Authority will send the proposal to change the land use, the map will also be accorded approval shortly, and the construction work will start once the necessary paperwork is completed,'', a senior Trust office bearer said in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Also Read: Ram temple to open to devotees in January 2024: Champat Rai

He said that the Trust had already submitted the map to the district authorities in May this year but the NOC (No Objection Certificate was yet to be issued resulting in a delay in starting the construction work.

He also said that the fire department had also raised objections as the road that led to the proposed Mosque was not wide enough. ''It however issued the NOC on the condition that the width of the road will be increased,'' the office bearer said.

According to the Trust, the construction of the Mosque would be completed by the end of this year.

Incidentally, the Shreeram Kheshtra Teerth Trust, which was overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, had already announced that the idols of the Ram Lala would be installed at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Temple in January next year and after that, the Temple would be opened for the devotees.

The Trust had earlier made it clear that there would be no mention of the name of 'Babar' (the Mughal emperor on whose orders the Ram Temple was allegedly demolished in the 16th century) in the proposed mosque.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board has been allotted five acres of land at Raunahin, about 30 kilometres from Ayodhya for building a mosque as per the Supreme Court order. The Board set up an Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust to oversee the construction of the mosque.