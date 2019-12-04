Ayodhya on alert ahead of Babri anniversary

The temple town of Ayodhya was put on the alert and security was tightened in view of the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid on Friday.

The district administration has banned the holding of public meetings, religious functions and programs outside and taking out processions of any kind, according to the official sources here.

Sources said that section 144, which had been imposed in the town ahead of the supreme court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits last month, continued to be in force.

''There is a ban on holding religious and other functions inside the homes but we will not allow any public function,'' said a senior police official in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

A strict vigil was being maintained in the temple town and barricades had been put up at all entry points, sources said.

Sources said that the administration had asked the saffron outfits to refrain from ''celebrating'' the apex court verdict on the day of Babri demolition anniversary as it might trigger tension.

Security personnel in strength had been deployed in and around all-important religious buildings, railway and bus stations, sources said.

The saffron outfits, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that it will not celebrate 'Shaurya Diwas' (bravery day) as has been the tradition on the demolition anniversary.

The Muslim outfits, which observed 'Black Day' on the anniversary, however, have not made up their mind so far. A section of the Muslim leaders was against observing 'black day', sources said.

According to the sources some Muslim outfits may observe 'black day' by hoisting black flags atop their homes in Ayodhya.