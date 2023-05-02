Ayodhya priest kills self, live streams suicide on FB

Ayodhya priest kills self, live streams suicide on Facebook

He alleged that harassment by police forced him to take the extreme step

PTI
PTI, Ayodhya ,
  • May 02 2023, 16:24 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 16:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 28-year-old temple priest allegedly ended his life by hanging himself here, police said.

Ram Shankar Das, a priest at Narasimha temple, live streamed the suicide on Facebook, alleging that harassment by police forced him to take the extreme step.

Police had a few days ago registered a case against Ram Shankar Das in connection with the disappearance of an elderly Mahant, Ram Sharan Das, of the temple. Ram Sharan Das (80) is missing since January this year.

The body of Ram Shankar Das (28) was found hanging in his room at temple premises Monday afternoon, police said.

In the live video, Ram Shankar Das made serious allegations against the in-charge of Raiganj police outpost and a constable posted in his security.

Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Manoj Sharma said, "Priest Ram Shankar Das was addicted to drugs and he committed suicide under the influence of drugs. The allegations he made against the police are totally false.”

When the priest did not show up for two days, police opened the door of his room and it was seen that he had made a noose of his cloth and hanged himself with its help. Prima facie, it looks like suicide, Sharma said.

An investigation has been launched and all aspects of the case are being probed, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Crime
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production

Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

 