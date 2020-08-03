Ayodhya Ram Temple live updates: 175 eminent guests will be invited to Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan', says Trust

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple is set to take place on Aug. 5 and will be attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi's plan to attend the 'bhoomi pujan' remains unchanged, despite several BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP party head Swatantra Dev Singh and Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa having tested positive for Covid-19. The guest list includes veteran BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Advani and Joshi will not visit Ayodhya because of the pandemic and security issues. They are expected to attend the event via video-conferencing.
175 eminent guests will be invited to Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Trust
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The invitation list has been prepared only after "personally discussing" with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, told reporters here.
He said 175 eminent guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions, would be present at the programme, adding that some eminent citizens of the temple town have also been invited.
Salil Singhal, the nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be the "yajmaan" (ritual patron) at the ceremony. Hindu seers from Nepal have also been invited as Janakpur has relations with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya, Rai said.
(PTI)
Delhi: Preparations ahead of Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
Lord Ram idol at Ayodhya temple should have moustache: Sambhaji Bhide
Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide on Monday said the idol of Lord Ram in the proposed temple at Ayodhya should have a moustache.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Lord Ram during his visit to Ram Janmabhoomi premises to take stock of preparedness for the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI
Ram Temple aims at establishing 'Ram Rajya' in India: VHP
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday said that the Ram Temple was not merely ''one more temple'' but was aimed at establishing the 'Ram Rajya'' in the country, where there was 'equality' and ''social harmony''.
Lord Ram's name makes time auspicious: MP CM hits back at Digvijaya Singh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit back at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who has demanded that Wednesday's "bhoomi pujan" ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya be put off in view of an "inauspicious" 'muhurat'.
Ayodhya Temple 'bhoomi puja': Special dress with nine gems stitched using golden thread for Ram Lalla
For the past three and a half decades, brothers Shankarlal and Bhagwatlal 'Pahaadhi' have been stitching clothes for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The pinnacle of their dedication will be manifest in the splendid dress they have meticulously crafted for the deity to wear on August 5, during the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram temple.
Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' rituals begin in Ayodhya
The three-day-long rituals for the Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) began in Ayodhya on Monday amid the Covid-19 scare.
UP CM Yogi offers prayers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious Covid-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut indicated on Monday.
Don't allow your arrogance to obstruct the way: Digvijaya Singh requests PM Modi to defer Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, saying the occasion is inauspicious.
Earthen lamps being made, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.
Ayodhya is ready
Many parts of Ayodhya are lit up to celebrate the event and the arrival of the prime minister. Fences are adorned with fresh paintings of Lord Ram all over the district. A special dress has been stitched for Ram Lalla with nine gems using golden thread by brothers Shankarlal and Bhagwatlal 'Pahaadhi', who have been stitching clothes for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya for the past three and a half decades.
A landmark ruling
The Supreme Court ruled last November in favour of a temple being built on the site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple. In a unanimous verdict, the apex court also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.
PM Modi still plans to attend Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to attend the 'bhoomi pujan' remains unchanged, despite several BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP party head Swatantra Dev Singh and Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa having tested positive for Covid-19.
