Ayodhya Ram Temple live updates: Congress hopes 'bhoomi puja' spreads message of national unity

The nation waits with bated breath as Ayodhya gets ready for the big Ram Temple 'bhoomi puja' event on August 5. The prime minister will plant a 'parijat' (coral jasmine) tree in the premises, according to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The ceremony is expected to go on till 2 pm. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Lord Ram belongs to all, says Congress in a statement.The party hopes that the Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony spreads the message of national unity
Security heightened in Ayodhya ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5. (ANI)
'Ramarchan Puja' - a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses, begins at Ram Janambhoomi site, ahead foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5. (ANI)
Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust to distribute more than 1 lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' on foundation stone laying of RamTemple on August 5. Archarya Kishore Kunal, Trustee, says, "Of the 1 lakh laddoos, 51,000 laddoos will be given to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust." (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that "Ram, Rashtra and Roti" are complementary to each other and asserted that the Lord Ram temple here will symbolise and strengthen "national unity".
Section 144 imposed in Mangaluru as Ayodhya event nears
Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar promulgated prohibitory orders in the commissionerate limits, under CrPC 144, from August 4 (8 pm) to August 6 (6 am) on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that "Ram, Rashtra and Roti" are complementary to each other and asserted that the Lord Ram temple here will symbolise and strengthen "national unity".
He spoke to PTI in an interview a day before the "bhoomipujan" for the Ram temple here.
"I am of the view that Ram, Rashtra (nation) and Roti (food) are complementary to each other. The temple which is going to be built at Ram Janmabhoomi marks the culmination of a nearly 500 year old battle in which a countless number of Ram bhakts attained martyrdom," Maurya said.
(PTI)
Indian-Americans to celebrate Ayodhya Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony
Temples across the US have announced special events to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with a tableau truck displaying digital images of the Ram Temple going around the US Capitol Hill on Tuesday, according to Hindu community leaders.
Photo of Hindu deity Ram on New York’s Times Square billboards is manufactured: Alt News
Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be beamed across the giant billboards in the iconic Times Square here on August 5 to celebrate the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, with organisers describing the commemoration as a one-of-a-kind and historic event.
Prominent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani on Wednesday said that arrangements are being made to celebrate the historic moment in New York on August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
In the backdrop of this, several people on social media have shared an image of billboards in Times Square adorned with pictures of Ram.Avinash Gorakshakar, director research ProfitMart,tweetedthe viral image claiming this was Times Square “an hour ago”. The image was liked by over 1,500 users. Several otherTwitter usersalso posted the viral image includingSunder Chaudhary,@FltLtAnoopVerma,@satyendra81and@mauna_adiga.
Thus, a picture showing images of Hindu deity Ram splashed all over New York’s Times Square billboards was manufactured then flipped horizontally to escape reverse-image search attempts, as per Alt News'report.
VHP to work for establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in society now: Outfit’s chief
With the struggle for the construction of a grand Ram temple inAyodhyaover, the VHP will now work for a Ram Rajya in the society, the outfit’s national working president, Alok Kumar, said on Monday.
"The foundation stone for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram was laid in 1989. It is after about 31 years that the construction of the temple shall now begin in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5," Kumar told reporters, recalling the struggle for building a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi inAyodhya.
(PTI)
Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide on Monday said the idol of Lord Ram in the proposed temple at Ayodhya should have a moustache.
175 eminent guests will be invited to Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Trust
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The invitation list has been prepared only after "personally discussing" with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, told reporters here.
He said 175 eminent guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions, would be present at the programme, adding that some eminent citizens of the temple town have also been invited.
Salil Singhal, the nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be the "yajmaan" (ritual patron) at the ceremony. Hindu seers from Nepal have also been invited as Janakpur has relations with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya, Rai said.
(PTI)
Delhi: Preparations ahead of Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide on Monday said the idol of Lord Ram in the proposed temple at Ayodhya should have a moustache.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Lord Ram during his visit to Ram Janmabhoomi premises to take stock of preparedness for the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI
Ram Temple aims at establishing 'Ram Rajya' in India: VHP
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday said that the Ram Temple was not merely ''one more temple'' but was aimed at establishing the 'Ram Rajya'' in the country, where there was 'equality' and ''social harmony''.
Lord Ram's name makes time auspicious: MP CM hits back at Digvijaya Singh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit back at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who has demanded that Wednesday's "bhoomi pujan" ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya be put off in view of an "inauspicious" 'muhurat'.
Ayodhya Temple 'bhoomi puja': Special dress with nine gems stitched using golden thread for Ram Lalla
For the past three and a half decades, brothers Shankarlal and Bhagwatlal 'Pahaadhi' have been stitching clothes for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The pinnacle of their dedication will be manifest in the splendid dress they have meticulously crafted for the deity to wear on August 5, during the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram temple.
Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' rituals begin in Ayodhya
The three-day-long rituals for the Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) began in Ayodhya on Monday amid the Covid-19 scare.
UP CM Yogi offers prayers
For the past three and a half decades, brothers Shankarlal and Bhagwatlal 'Pahaadhi' have been stitching clothes for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The pinnacle of their dedication will be manifest in the splendid dress they have meticulously crafted for the deity to wear on August 5, during the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram temple.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious Covid-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut indicated on Monday.
Don't allow your arrogance to obstruct the way: Digvijaya Singh requests PM Modi to defer Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, saying the occasion is inauspicious.
Earthen lamps being made, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.
Ayodhya is ready
Many parts of Ayodhya are lit up to celebrate the event and the arrival of the prime minister. Fences are adorned with fresh paintings of Lord Ram all over the district. A special dress has been stitched for Ram Lalla with nine gems using golden thread by brothers Shankarlal and Bhagwatlal 'Pahaadhi', who have been stitching clothes for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya for the past three and a half decades.
A landmark ruling
The Supreme Court ruled last November in favour of a temple being built on the site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple. In a unanimous verdict, the apex court also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.
PM Modi still plans to attend Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to attend the 'bhoomi pujan' remains unchanged, despite several BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP party head Swatantra Dev Singh and Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa having tested positive for Covid-19.
