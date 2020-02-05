Ayodhya: Ram temple trust gets Cabinet nod

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Feb 05 2020
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 11:49am ist
The name of the trust that has been formed would be Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha the decision of the Union Cabinet to constitute a trust to build a temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with November 9, 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court. 

With the MPs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party raising the party's signature "Jai Shri Ram" slogan, Prime Minister announced that the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra trust would build the temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. He also announced that the Centre had already requested the Government of Uttar Pradesh to allot five acres of land elsewhere to the Sunni Waqf Board of the state in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.

Modi also mentioned that the Centre has decided that the 67.703-acre authorized land, which has an inside and outside courtyard, would be transferred to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. 

Prime Minister's  announcement in the Lok Sabha on construction of Ram Temple came just days before the state assembly polls is scheduled to take place in Delhi where the Bharatiya Janata Party poses a challenge to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

 

