Ayodhya: SC seeks status report on mediation in a week

Press Trust of India
  • Jul 11 2019, 11:13am ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2019, 11:19am ist
The Supreme Court sought the latest status report on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya land dispute case. (Reuters File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the latest status report with regard to the ongoing mediation proceedings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya land dispute case within a week.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, requested former apex court judge Justice (Retd) F M I Kalifulla, chairperson of the three-member mediation panel, to submit the report by July 18 and said the court would pass further orders on the same date.

The bench said after perusing the latest status report if it felt that the mediation process ought not to be concluded, the main Ayodhya dispute case would be heard by the apex court on a day-to-day basis from July 25. 

