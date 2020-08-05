Ayodhya temple: Fifth-generation khadau seller hopes of more profit

As the temple will be built, Azam hopes his sale will increase with more tourists and pilgrims

The family of Mohammad Azam of Ayodhya has been making ‘Khadaus’ (wooden footwear) which are primarily used by Hindu saints for several generations. It is also their primary source of income.

With the Ram Mandir being built in the temple town, Azam hopes that the footfall of tourists and pilgrims will increase. This will allow him to sell and produce more Khadaus in the future.

Azam is the fifth generation in his family who has carried forward this tradition. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I make Khadaus, which are used by Hindu saints, for a living. These are also worshipped by many people. I am the fifth generation in my family who is making this, and carrying forward the tradition which was started by my ancestors.”

Khadau possesses a great significance in the ethos of Hinduism particularly. In the mythological epic Ramayana, Bharat, Lord Ram’s younger brother had placed his khaduas on the throne of Ayodhya as symbol of his authority over the kingdom while Bharat waited for his return from exile.

Thus it is worshipped by many even today.