Ayodhya temple: Khadau seller hopes of more profit

Ayodhya temple: Fifth-generation khadau seller hopes of more profit

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 05 2020, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 16:10 ist

As the temple will be built, Azam hopes his sale will increase with more tourists and pilgrims

The family of Mohammad Azam of Ayodhya has been making ‘Khadaus’ (wooden footwear) which are primarily used by Hindu saints for several generations. It is also their primary source of income. 

With the Ram Mandir being built in the temple town, Azam hopes that the footfall of tourists and pilgrims will increase. This will allow him to sell and produce more Khadaus in the future.

Azam is the fifth generation in his family who has carried forward this tradition. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I make Khadaus, which are used by Hindu saints, for a living. These are also worshipped by many people. I am the fifth generation in my family who is making this, and carrying forward the tradition which was started by my ancestors.”

Khadau possesses a great significance in the ethos of Hinduism particularly. In the mythological epic Ramayana, Bharat, Lord Ram’s younger brother had placed his khaduas on the throne of Ayodhya as symbol of his authority over the kingdom while Bharat waited for his return from exile. 

Thus it is worshipped by many even today.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

 