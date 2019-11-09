Ayodhya verdict: Cong favours Ram temple construction

The Congress on Saturday said it respects the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and is in favour of Ram temple construction.

In a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress also appealed to all parties concerned and all communities to "abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony".

"It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted the resolution as saying.

Asked if the Congress was supportive of Ram temple construction, he answered in the affirmative.

The Congress is in favour of Ram temple construction, he said.

Responding to another question, Surjewala said the Supreme Court decision in the Ayodhya case cannot be a matter of credit or discredit to any individual, group of people, communities or political parties.