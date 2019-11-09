Ayodhya verdict: Restrictions imposed in entire J&K

Restrictions were imposed in entire Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case as a precautionary measure, officials said.
Follow live updates of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya
The apex court is likely to pronounce the verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case at 10:30 am.
What you should know before SC's verdict on Ayodhya
Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC came into force in the newly-created union territory around midnight after the DGP chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation, officials said.
Timeline of Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute
They said adequate security measures have been taken to maintain law and order.
All you need to know about Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case
The restrictions are in place as a precautionary measure, the officials said.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here