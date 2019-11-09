Ayodhya verdict: Schools, colleges closed in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 09 2019, 09:50am ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 09:53am ist

All schools and colleges in Rajasthan are closed on Saturday in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

Follow live updates of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave directions to officials late on Friday night to ensure that schools and colleges are closed as precautionary measures.

Also read — Karnataka: Schools, colleges to remain shut on Saturday

Elaborate security arrangements have been made and additional police personnel deployed in sensitive areas, DG law and order ML Lather said. 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya
Babri Masjid
Ram Janmabhoomi
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
Comments (+)
 