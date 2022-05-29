Azam Khan admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

Azam Khan admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for routine check-up

'He is doing fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up,' a source said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 15:55 ist
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday for a routine medical check-up, sources said.

He was admitted in the Medicine Department, they said.

"He is doing fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up," a source said.

Khan was released from the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
Azam Khan
admitted to hospital
India News

What's Brewing

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Winding through the old Silk Route

Winding through the old Silk Route

A fertile canvas for fraud?

A fertile canvas for fraud?

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

 