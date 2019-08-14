B’luru CRPF officer reaching out to youth in valley

A Bengaluru-based Central Reserve Police Force officer Kashyap Kadagattur has been reaching out the alienated Kashmiri youth in the Kashmir valley.

In a video that has been going viral on social media since Tuesday, Kadagattur is seen playing cricket with the kids in the Nowhatta area of the Srinagar. The area – which houses historic Jamia Masjid and is the birthplace of separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq – has been a known separatist bastion right from 1947.

The sources in the security grid said that it was spontaneous by Kadagattur, who is seen as having a lot of goodwill in the valley’s security grid. Kadagattur is currently posted as assistant commander in the paramilitary, as of now.

Kadagattur resides in the southern part of IT capital of India.

On his own request, Kadagattur has sought two extensions in his posting to the valley. He was initially posted in the strife-torn valley between 2015 and 2018. In 2018, he sought an extension for one year, followed by yet another year of extension.

The outreach holds a significance, as an absolute majority of the valley’s population has been disillusioned after centre decided to abrogate controversial Article 35A and Article 370, along with the subsequent clampdown on communication.