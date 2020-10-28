B R Ambedkar's statue found damaged in Uttar Pradesh

B R Ambedkar's statue found damaged in Uttar Pradesh

The villagers found the damaged statue, which was installed on the side of the village road

A statue of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar was found vandalised in Kotiya village under the Nagara Police Station area here, police said on Wednesday.

The villagers found the damaged statue, which was installed on the side of the village road, on Tuesday night, Yadvendra Pande, SHO, Nagara said.

Senior police officials reached the spot and pacified the people with an assurance that a new statue of the esteemed personality will be installed soon.

Pande said the police is looking into the matter, adding that similar incidents have taken place in the village earlier too.

