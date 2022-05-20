Babri plaintiff warns of 'agitation' if Gyanvapi, Shahi Idgah mosques taken by 'force'

One of the Muslim plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits on Friday warned of "agitation" if there was any attempt to take the Gyanvapi Mosque, which is adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and the Shahi Idgah Mosque, which is adjacent to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, by "force".

"We will not succumb to the threats on the issue of Gyanvapi and Idgah Mosque....the Muslims will protest....we will launch a nationwide agitation if the saffron outfits try to take them by force," Haji Mehboob said in Ayodhya.

He termed the recent developments in the matter of Gyanvapi Mosque and Mathura as part of a "well planned conspiracy hatched by the BJP and RSS". "Attempts are being made to scare the Muslims but this time we will not be scared and fight for our rights," Mehboob added.

He also said that what was being touted as a 'shivling' in Gyanvapi Mosque was in fact a 'fountain'.

A Varanasi court had recently ordered sealing of the place inside the Gyanvapi Mosque after Hindu lawyers claimed that a 'shivling' was found there during the videography survey. The reports submitted by the advocate commissioners, a current and a former, also reportedly mentioned finding symbols like trident, lotus, identified with Hinduism.

A court in Mathura had on Thursday admitted a petition seeking removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque from the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Complex and handing over the entire land to the Hindus.