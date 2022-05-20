Babri plaintiff warns of agitation over Gyanvapi, Idgah

Babri plaintiff warns of 'agitation' if Gyanvapi, Shahi Idgah mosques taken by 'force'

He termed the recent developments in the matter of Gyanvapi Mosque and Shahi Idgah as part of a 'conspiracy by the BJP and RSS'

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • May 20 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 15:11 ist
Gyanvapi Mosque (left) and Shahi Idgah Mosque. Credit: PTI Photos

One of the Muslim plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits on Friday warned of "agitation" if there was any attempt to take the Gyanvapi Mosque, which is adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and the Shahi Idgah Mosque, which is adjacent to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, by "force".

"We will not succumb to the threats on the issue of Gyanvapi and Idgah Mosque....the Muslims will protest....we will launch a nationwide agitation if the saffron outfits try to take them by force," Haji Mehboob said in Ayodhya.

Read | Of temple claims and milking masjids: Are we already two nations?

He termed the recent developments in the matter of Gyanvapi Mosque and Mathura as part of a "well planned conspiracy hatched by the BJP and RSS". "Attempts are being made to scare the Muslims but this time we will not be scared and fight for our rights," Mehboob added. 

He also said that what was being touted as a 'shivling' in Gyanvapi Mosque was in fact a 'fountain'.

Read | ‘Lotus’, ‘trishul’ seen inside Gyanvapi: Survey report

A Varanasi court had recently ordered sealing of the place inside the Gyanvapi Mosque after Hindu lawyers claimed that a 'shivling' was found there during the videography survey. The reports submitted by the advocate commissioners, a current and a former, also reportedly mentioned finding symbols like trident, lotus, identified with Hinduism.

A court in Mathura had on Thursday admitted a petition seeking removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque from the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Complex and handing over the entire land to the Hindus.

Check out DH's latest videos

Gyanvapi Mosque
mathura
India News
Babri Masjid

