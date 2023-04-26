Badal made noteworthy contributions towards welfare of farmers: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday condoled the death of Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal and described him as a political stalwart, who played a significant role in Punjab politics.

In his condolence letter to Parkash Singh Badal's son Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Congress leader expressed profound sorrow on the demise of the Akali stalwart.

"In his long political and administrative career and as five-time chief minister of Punjab, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society. I have fond memories of my interactions with Badal Sahib on several issues," Singh said.

"My wife joins me to convey to you and other members of your family our deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May God give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," he said.

Badal, 95, died at a private hospital in Punjab's Mohali on Tuesday evening. He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago with breathing problems.