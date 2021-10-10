Badal promises special scheme for SC-dominated villages if voted to power

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said if voted to power in the Punjab Assembly polls next year, his government will launch a scheme named after BSP founder Kanshi Ram, under which a special grant will be given to villages dominated by the SC population.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has tied up with the BSP for the Assembly polls in the state.

Addressing a rally here to pay tributes to the BSP founder on his death anniversary, the SAD chief said they are committed to establishing a district-level medical college and multispecialty hospital in the memory of Kanshi Ram besides a university in the Doaba region in the name of Dr B R Ambedkar.

“We are also committed to providing five lakh houses each to the poorer sections among the SCs and Backward Classes,” he said, according to a party statement.

“One lakh houses will be distributed among both communities every year. We will also split the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes department into two to ensure focused development of both the communities”, he said.

Under the Kanshi Ram Pendu Vikas Scheme, villages with 50 per cent Scheduled Castes population will be given a special grant of Rs 50 lakh for development works.

“The scheme will serve as a boon for the Scheduled Castes population as the special grant will expedite water and drainage projects. This will be a precursor to turning these villages into model villages,” he said.

Speaking on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh, Badal condemned the delay in arresting Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

He also demanded the dismissal of Ajay Mishra.

Earlier, while paying tributes to Kanshi Ram, he said the leader had awakened the oppressed section of society across the country.

He said the SAD had aligned with the BSP in 1996 and the alliance had swept the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, winning 11 out of 13 seats.

“The tone has been set to repeat this result again in 2022”, he asserted.

