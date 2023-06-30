Badrinath highway reopened for traffic after 17 hours

Hundreds of pilgrims had to spend the night in their vehicles because of the blockade.

PTI
PTI, Gopeshwar,
  • Jun 30 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 15:44 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Badrinath national highway was reopened for traffic on Friday morning after over 17 hours of being blocked due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The road was blocked around 10 am on Thursday and was reopened at 3.30 am on Friday, additional information officer of Chamoli Ravindra Negi said.

Vehicles returning from Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib were cleared first, he said, adding the local administration had made arrangements for the stranded pilgrims to stay in Birhi, Chamoli and Pipalkoti and were also provided food.

The landslide occurred around 9:50 am near Chhinka, affecting a 100-metre stretch of the highway.

Uttarakhand
Badrinath
Chamoli
India News

