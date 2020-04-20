Badrinath temple opening deferred due to coronavirus lockdown

The portals of Badrinath temple in Garhwal Himalayas, which were scheduled to open on April 30, will now open on May 15, a temple official said.
The decision to reschedule the opening of the temple gates was taken in view of circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic, Dharmadhikari of the Badrinath temple Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal said.
The portals of Badrinath were originally scheduled to open on April 30.
However, as per the revised schedule they will now open on May 15, Uniyal said.
