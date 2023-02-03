Haridwar: Bairagi seers protest demolition of huts

Bairagi seers in Haridwar protest demolition of their huts

They also threatened to move court against the Uttar Pradesh officials, claiming Bairagi camp was a Kumbh Mela area reserved for the three Bairagi akhadas

PTI
PTI, Haridwar,
  • Feb 03 2023, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 09:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seers of the Bairagi camp area here have accused the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation department of demolishing their hut in the name of removing encroachments and threatened to sit on a fast unto death if they were not rebuilt by February 13.

They held a meeting at the Nirmohi Ani Akhada on Thursday and demanded action against officials of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation department involved in the demolition exercise.

They also threatened to move court against the Uttar Pradesh officials, claiming Bairagi camp was a Kumbh Mela area reserved for the three Bairagi akhadas -- Shripanch Nirmohi Ani Akhada, Shripanch Nirvani Ani Akhada and Shripanch Digambar Ani Akhada.

Addressing a large gathering of Bairagi seers, Digambar Akhada Mahant Baba Balram Das Hathayogi said that "persecution of seers" in the name of removal of encroachments will not be tolerated.

Haridwar
India News
Demolition Drive

