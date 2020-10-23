Ballia firing: Police recover weapon used in crime

BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh, arrested for allegedly killing the man during the allotment of a ration shop

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Oct 23 2020, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 15:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

The police on Friday recovered the revolver used in the shooting incident in Durjanpur village here which had left one person dead.

According to police, BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh, arrested for allegedly killing the man during the allotment of a ration shop in the district, revealed that he hid the weapon under a tree near his house after the incident.

A Ballia court had on Wednesday remanded Singh in police custody for two days.

He was taken to his house in Durjanpur village by the police on Thursday.

Singh told the police that he had used his licensed revolver during the incident on October 15 leading to the death of Jai Prakash Pal alias Gama Pal, police said in a release here on Friday.

The BJP leader was arrested from Lucknow on Sunday.

When asked by media about the incident, Singh had said, "I fired in self-defence and for the security of my family.”

Ballia
Uttar Pradesh
Crime

