Banaras Hindu University bans Holi on campus, saffron groups dub move 'anti Hindu'

Varanasi-based prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has banned Holi festivities inside the campus triggering a backlash from the saffron organisations, which termed the directive as 'anti-Hindu' and demanded that it be withdrawn.

The BHU management has issued a notice stating that celebrating the Holi festival and playing music inside the campus has been 'banned' and warned that failure to abide by the directive would invite stern action.

The authorities asked the heads of the departments and the wardens of different hostels to ensure strict compliance with the directive. ''Those found violating the directive will be acted against,'' the notice, which was issued a few days back but became public on Saturday, said.

Saffron outfits, however, sharply criticised the ban and demanded that it be withdrawn forthwith. ''Holi is one the most important festivals of the Hindus.....how can the University ban its celebration?,'' local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal said.

''One can imagine such a ban in Sanatan (Hindu) India.....one may decide not to celebrate Holi on his own but to direct others not to celebrate the festival and warning of action is something beyond imagination,'' the VHP leader said.

''It seems to be the beginning of attempts to remove the word Hindu from the University,'' he added.

According to the BHU officials, the ban was imposed on Holi celebrations inside the campus as it had been observed that Holi revellers often create ruckus and threw colours on everyone....cases of harassment have also been reported in the past,'' sources quoting a BHU official said in Varanasi.