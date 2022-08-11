Banda: 4 people drown, several missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna

4 drown, several missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna

The incident took place when the boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district

PTI
PTI, Banda,
  • Aug 11 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 19:53 ist
People gather along the banks of Yamuna river after a boat capsized, at Marka area in Banda district. Credit: PTI Photo

At least four people drowned and several others went missing on Thursday when a boat capsized in the Yamuna in Banda district's Marka area, police said.

The incident took place when the boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district, they said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the boat was carrying 30-35 people.

Help of divers is being taken to trace the missing, the SP said.

Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said seven to eight people swam to safety and many are feared drowned.

Four bodies have been recovered so far, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of the district administration to reach the spot and supervise relief and rescue operations.

Condoling the loss of lives, the chief minister directed the officials to immediately rush teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State DRF (SDRF) on the spot.

He has also asked the officials to ensure that the best treatment is provided to the injured. 

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Yamuna River
Boat capsizes

