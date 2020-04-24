Bandipora first district in Jammu and Kashmir to cross 100 coronavirus positive cases

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district continues to rise as nine more patients were tested positive on Friday, taking the toll to 108.

Those who were tested positive on Friday, include three elderly men and two women, from Gund-Qaiser village, an official said. “The total number of cases in the district now stands at 108 of which 85 are active positive cases while 22 patients have recovered so far. One patient has also died in Gund-Jahengeer village of Hajin,” he said.

“Active screening by 25 dedicated teams of health experts in 12 red zones of Bandipora is underway and 30,604 people have been screened so far,” the official said and added in the past four days there has been a significant spike in Covid-19 cases in Gund-Qaiser village which has emerged as new hotspot in the district.