Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina visits Ajmer dargah

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina visits Ajmer dargah

As per the protocols followed for visits by the head of a nation, there was no other devotee on the dargah premises and the dargah market was also closed

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 08 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 15:33 ist
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives at the airport in Jaipur on Thursday. Credit: IANS Photo

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on Thursday afternoon.

She was given a red carpet welcome at the dargah amid tight security arrangements. Hasina performed ziyarat at the shrine.

As per the protocols followed for visits by the head of a nation, there was no other devotee on the dargah premises and the dargah market was also closed.

Also Read | Friendship can solve any problem, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit

Hasina and her delegation reached the Jaipur International Airport by a special aircraft. She was received by state Education Minister B D Kalla and top officials.

The delegation stayed for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina
India News
Ajmer

What's Brewing

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

 