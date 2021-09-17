Bank fraud: UP govt to recover Rs 7.86 crore from dismissed social welfare department clerk

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed authorities here to recover Rs 7.86 crore from a dismissed clerk in connection with a bank fraud in the district social welfare department, an official said on Friday.

According to district Social Welfare Officer G R Prajapati, the state social welfare department in Lucknow has sent a letter to the district magistrate to recover the amount from dismissed clerk Anil Verma.

Verma had allegedly swindled funds from his department by opening fake bank accounts in the name of a senior officer from 2004-05 to 2008-09.

A special investigating team (SIT) was formed by the state government to look into the matter.

The SIT, led by Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma, had visited Muzaffarnagar from Lucknow to investigate the case recently

